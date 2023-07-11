IPL's enterprise value nearly doubles after viewer fatigue in 2022

Premium Credit: IPL website

The Indian Premier League, the country’s annual domestic cricket tournament, made a comeback in 2023 after witnessing a fall in viewership the previous year. Emerging from the pandemic and content overload, the league had a lukewarm reception in the 2022 season. However, this year, with the help of broadcaster Viacom18 and ......