  • Investcorp set to mark final close of Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund

Investcorp set to mark final close of Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 07 Mar 2024
Investcorp set to mark final close of Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund
Rishi-Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp, which manages assets worth $50 billion across the globe, is set to wrap up fundraising for its Saudi Arabia-focused late-stage growth fund in the second quarter of 2024, according to a top company executive.  The Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund, which targets Saudi companies looking to access ......

