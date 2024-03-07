Investcorp set to mark final close of Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund

Premium Rishi-Kapoor, co-CEO, Investcorp

Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp, which manages assets worth $50 billion across the globe, is set to wrap up fundraising for its Saudi Arabia-focused late-stage growth fund in the second quarter of 2024, according to a top company executive. The Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund, which targets Saudi companies looking to access ......