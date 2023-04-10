Investcorp-backed FreshToHome explores acquisitions to expand scale

Premium Shan Kadavil, Cofounder and CEO, FreshToHome

Meat and seafood delivery platform FreshToHome, which counts Amazon, Iron Pillar, and Investcorp as its investors, is looking to expand its business inorganically via multiple acquisitions, a top company official told VCCircle. FreshToHome is looking at opportunities on the backend side, particularly non-branded poultry players that have sizeable production in Western ......