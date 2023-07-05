InvAscent's fourth India health PE fund to buoy AUM towards $1 bn mark

Premium Hari Buggana, founder, chairman and managing director, InvAscent

Healthcare-focused private equity firm InvAscent has floated its fourth fund that could push its assets under management closer to the $1-billion mark, three people close to the development told VCCircle. The PE firm, which has backed companies such as General Diagnostics, Gland Pharma, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, and Neuland Labs in the past, ......