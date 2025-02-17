InvAscent-backed Sharp Sight draws interest from PE investors, healthcare firms

Premium
A mix of global and domestic private equity firms, along with homegrown strategic suitors, have lined up to invest in Indian eye-care chain Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals, at least two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. The development comes as Sharp Sight’s current backer, healthcare-focused private equity firm ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.