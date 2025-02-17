InvAscent-backed Sharp Sight draws interest from PE investors, healthcare firms
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • InvAscent-backed Sharp Sight draws interest from PE investors, healthcare firms

InvAscent-backed Sharp Sight draws interest from PE investors, healthcare firms

Premium
InvAscent-backed Sharp Sight draws interest from PE investors, healthcare firms
Credit: 123RF.com

A mix of global and domestic private equity firms, along with homegrown strategic suitors, have lined up to invest in Indian eye-care chain Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals, at least two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.   The development comes as Sharp Sight’s current backer, healthcare-focused private equity firm ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

PE-backed stent maker Sahajanand Medical reshuffles top deck

Healthcare

PE-backed stent maker Sahajanand Medical reshuffles top deck

Fortis Healthcare to acquire North India hospital for $53 mn

Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare to acquire North India hospital for $53 mn

Premium
TPG's India healthcare platform goes for internal rejig as GIC buying majority stake

Healthcare

TPG's India healthcare platform goes for internal rejig as GIC buying majority stake

Premium
Morgan Stanley PE-backed Athulya in talks for fresh funding

Healthcare

Morgan Stanley PE-backed Athulya in talks for fresh funding

Pro
TPG Growth makes another neat India exit move in busy start to new year

Healthcare

TPG Growth makes another neat India exit move in busy start to new year

Premium
North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers

Healthcare

North India healthcare chain Park Hospitals kickstarts IPO plan, appoints bankers

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW