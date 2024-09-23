Inside peek at Optimistic Capital's freshly brewing strategy

Premium Edwin Daniel, founding partner, Optimistic Capital

Early-stage investment firm Optimistic Capital has floated a new fund with a corpus of Rs 200 crore ($24 million as per current rates) to tap investment opportunities in microbreweries across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune’s markets. Optimistic, through the fund, aims to invest in microbreweries and craft beer outlets as of now and ......