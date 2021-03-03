Inflexor Ventures launches fellowship for deep-tech startups, partners 100X.VC

Hyderabad based venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures has rolled out a deep-tech fellowship programme which will provide seed to series A capital to the startups from its $100 million fund.

The firm has also teamed up with 100X.VC -- a sector agnostic, micro venture capital firm -- to strengthen the programme. As part of the partnership, 100X.VC’s deep-tech portfolio companies will receive mentorship and funding access to Inflexor’s network, it said in a statement.

Under the initiative, Inflexor’s team will conduct specialised workshops, experience sharing, and one-on-one mentoring. The selected startups will also get access to Inflexor’s network and their portfolio companies for business opportunities and feedback from successful founders.

“Inflexor is a pre–Series A to A+ stage focused fund but we would like to engage early with talented founders and help shape their vision with capital and direction to get rapid product-market fit and help them scale up with our deeptech industry insights and expertise and our global experience. Getting into a 100X.VC cohort or Class, as they say, is very competitive and I have been a witness to their journey from Class 01 onwards. We believe in the thesis of the 100X.VC team hence this close association with 100X.VC," Inflexor Ventures partner Jatin Desai said.

In December last year, Inflexor Ventures managing director Venkat Vallabhaneni spoke to TechCircle about how deep-tech has become mainstream and is poised to drive economic recovery.

In November last year, the firm invested an undisclosed amount in deep-tech startup Steradian Semiconductors.

Deep-tech startups have gained a lot of investor interest over the past couple of years. Early stage venture capital firms StartupXseed Ventures, Mantra Capital and Mela ventures launched deep tech-focused funds last year.