Inflection Point Ventures makes a dozen exit moves, clocks high return

Angel investing platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) said it has announced 12 exits giving an internal rate of return (IRR) of 160% to its investors.

Launched in 2018 by Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal and Mitesh Shah, IPV has announced multiple exits from its 170+ start-up portfolio giving much needed liquidity infusion to its investors, the firm said. IPV has invested ₹550 crore across over 170 startups. At an overall level, the angel platform has provided nine full exits, 21 partial exits to investors and 52 startups have gone on for a follow-on round of funding at a higher valuation post the platform’s initial investment. While last year it has partially and fully exited 12 startups, it said.

With an investor base of 8600 Ultra High Networth Individuals or UHNIs, IPV has invested in companies such as BluSmart, Otipy, Stage and Buyofuel, among others. The firm expects the investor base to grow to 10,000 by next year.

“Last year, we exceeded our investment target and have put ₹190 crore against ₹155 crore target in Indian startups. Our belief in the robustness and strength of Indian startups continue to be on an upswing. Startup investments are fast emerging as a long-term wealth creation asset class. The exits provided by us in 2021 and 2022 is further building confidence in the ecosystem to go long on angel investments," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, IPV.

IPV has generated an IRR of 226% on a partial exit of Buyofuel and 186% IRR on partial exit of Kazam. It also exited its investments in an ad-tech startup with an IRR of 302% with a final money-over-money (MoM) for the exiting investors of more than 25x, the firm said.

Apart from it, IPV has partially exited companies like peAR, Cercle X, EnsuredIT, LoanKuber, Raaho and Streak during the year, generating an average IRR of 162%.

IPV invested in about 55 startup deals last year and plans to invest in more than 60 start-ups in 2023.

