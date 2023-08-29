Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 29 Aug 2023
Premium
Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit
(From left) Vinayak Begur, Sandeep Begur and S Prem Kumar

Venture capital players Inflection Point Ventures, Canbank VC (Canara Bank’s VC arm) and Venture Catalysts have clocked significant returns from exiting an early stage bet within a span of two years, VCCircle has learnt. The firms, which have backed startups like BharatPe, Beardo, Reshamandi, Vedantu, The Healthy Company, Vanity Wagon, Devnagri, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Lightspeed backs Markato in its first Hong Kong investment

TMT

Lightspeed backs Markato in its first Hong Kong investment

Nexus-backed Apollo.io amasses $100 mn to enter unicorn club

TMT

Nexus-backed Apollo.io amasses $100 mn to enter unicorn club

Bharti Airtel's Uganda unit files for $216-mn IPO

TMT

Bharti Airtel's Uganda unit files for $216-mn IPO

Premium
Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Manufacturing

Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Premium
Trifecta Capital plans fourth venture debt fund to lift startup exposure

Finance

Trifecta Capital plans fourth venture debt fund to lift startup exposure

Gokaldas to acquire Dubai's Atraco; Medimix owner buys Future's Nilgiri Dairy

Consumer

Gokaldas to acquire Dubai's Atraco; Medimix owner buys Future's Nilgiri Dairy

Advertisement