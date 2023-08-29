Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Premium
Venture capital players Inflection Point Ventures, Canbank VC (Canara Bank’s VC arm) and Venture Catalysts have clocked significant returns from exiting an early stage bet within a span of two years, VCCircle has learnt. The firms, which have backed startups like BharatPe, Beardo, Reshamandi, Vedantu, The Healthy Company, Vanity Wagon, Devnagri, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.