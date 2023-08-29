Inflection Point, Venture Catalysts, Canbank VC spin high returns from quick portfolio exit

Premium (From left) Vinayak Begur, Sandeep Begur and S Prem Kumar

Venture capital players Inflection Point Ventures, Canbank VC (Canara Bank’s VC arm) and Venture Catalysts have clocked significant returns from exiting an early stage bet within a span of two years, VCCircle has learnt. The firms, which have backed startups like BharatPe, Beardo, Reshamandi, Vedantu, The Healthy Company, Vanity Wagon, Devnagri, ......