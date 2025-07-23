IndusInd Bank to raise up to $3.5 bn, allow Hindujas to nominate two board seats
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • IndusInd Bank to raise up to $3.5 bn, allow Hindujas to nominate two board seats

IndusInd Bank to raise up to $3.5 bn, allow Hindujas to nominate two board seats

By Reuters

  • 23 Jul 2025
IndusInd Bank to raise up to $3.5 bn, allow Hindujas to nominate two board seats
A signage of IndusInd Bank displayed outside a building in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

India's IndusInd Bank will raise up to $3.47 billion and allow promoters to nominate two board directors, the private sector lender said on Wednesday, as it seeks to restore confidence after a $230 million accounting lapse.

IndusInd is looking to secure 300 billion rupees in funding, comprising a 200 billion rupees debt issue on a private placement basis and a 100 billion rupees capital increase through issue or placement of securities.

The bank's net worth took a $230 million hit in the fiscal year ended March 31 due to years of misaccounting of internal derivative trades, prompting the resignations of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy Arun Khurana in April.

Advertisement

The UK-based Hinduja family own a 15.82% stake in the bank and are listed as its promoters, a regulatory classification in India for large shareholders who control key decision-making.

The Hindujas can now nominate up to two directors on IndusInd's board, the bank said, adding that the move was approved by India's central bank.

Promoters previously did not have representation on the board.

Advertisement

IndusInd, currently run by an executive committee, has shortlisted three senior bankers - Rajiv Anand, Rahul Shukla, and Anup Saha - for the position of CEO, Reuters reported last month.

Saha resigned as non-bank lender Bajaj Finance's managing director on Monday.

IndusInd will report its first-quarter results on July 28.

Advertisement
IndusInd Bank

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

GIFT City regulator may soon roll out framework for variable capital companies

Finance

GIFT City regulator may soon roll out framework for variable capital companies

Premium
Early-stage VC All In Capital sets timeline for final close of second fund

Finance

Early-stage VC All In Capital sets timeline for final close of second fund

Pro
Bain Capital logs blockbuster returns from Indian BFSI bet

Finance

Bain Capital logs blockbuster returns from Indian BFSI bet

Premium
LC Nueva-backed BimaPay plans fresh fundraise, aims to nearly triple AUM

Finance

LC Nueva-backed BimaPay plans fresh fundraise, aims to nearly triple AUM

Premium
Elevation-backed Mahaveer Finance aims for fivefold AUM growth with new plans

Finance

Elevation-backed Mahaveer Finance aims for fivefold AUM growth with new plans

Premium
Carlyle Africa spinout Alterra gets European LP for first independent fund

Finance

Carlyle Africa spinout Alterra gets European LP for first independent fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW