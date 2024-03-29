India’s top-funded tech startups reined in FY23 losses as revenue growth slowed

Premium
India's top-funded technology startups, which went overboard with expenses to attract talent and customers in 2021-22 thanks to record venture capital funding, reined in their operating losses in the financial year ended March 2023 as focus shifted from growth to unit economics, according to a VCCircle study. The study captured the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.