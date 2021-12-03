Indian shares rise as IT, energy gains outweigh worries over first Omicron cases

Indian shares rose on Friday, as gains in technology and energy stocks helped markets push past concerns around the discovery of two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the country a day earlier.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.41% at 17,472.05 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 57,671.12.

The Nifty IT index was the biggest gainer, up 0.81% in early trade, followed by energy, metals and banks, rising between 0.47% and 0.6%.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation was among the top performers on the Nifty50, rising about 2%.

IT major Infosys also rose about 1.7%.

Maruti Suzuki Ltd shares fell 0.3%. India's biggest carmaker said on Thursday it will increase vehicle prices in January 2022 due to increase in various input costs.