Indian shares close at record highs as financial, bank stocks rally

Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by financial and banking stocks, while State Bank of India surged to an all-time high after the country's largest lender by assets reported a record quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.79% higher at 16,258.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1% to 54,369.77.

Analysts said the blue-chip Nifty 50 index's breakout above the key psychological 16,000-level boosted investor sentiment and brought fresh buying into the market.

The Nifty Bank index, which shed more than 3% in the past two weeks, added 2.3% on Wednesday. The Nifty Financial Services Index rose 2.6%. HDFC Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 4.75% and 3.81%, respectively.

Analysts also said strong quarterly results were aiding sentiment.

Shares of SBI gained 2.3% after the bank's June-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations as bad loan provisions dropped sharply and fee income rose.

"Corporate results have come in-line with expectations across sectors. While the low base effect is influencing the year-on-year returns reported by large corporates, overall positive traction in the economy is turning out to be promising," Nimish Shah, Chief Investment Officer- Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors said in a note.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance surged 5% after India's anti-trust agency said on Wednesday it approved acquisition of equity stake by Carlyle entities in the company.

Meanwhile, India's central bank began its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures about to be taken by the central bank.