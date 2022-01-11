Indian Angel Network, LetsVenture, HNIs lead deal in aggregator firm OneDios

Aggregator platform OneDios has raised $1.2 million (around Rs 8.87 crore) in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), LetsVenture, and a group of high net-worth individuals, namely, Bhanu Chopra, Akash Bhansali and the Haldiram Group, the company said in a statement.

The Delhi-based firm plans to increase the size of its product portfolio, as well as hire technology talents with the funds. Besides, OneDios plans to boost its footprint across consumer electronics and other categories like home appliances, kitchen appliances and gadgets, the statement said.

“We have been working on two core problems - reducing the call centre and service costs for brands and giving the customers a single gateway to reach brands for service/complaint requests. Providing the customers with an instant response has improved their brand loyalty and net NPS scores. With this funding, we aim to expand our team to increase our offerings, thus maximizing the conversion rate across the funnel," said Nitin Chawla, Founder, OneDios.

Founded in 2019 by Chawla and Amit Sharma, OneDios was launched to provide convenience and tackle issues such as call dropping, waiting in interactive voice response (IVR) queues for extended periods, and repeating the same information to different call centre executives, among others, the statement said.

Chawla added that the platform has onboarded over 20 brands and 3,00,000 customers in two years, and targets more than 10,000 requests in a month.