India among key markets for SIFEM’s climate strategy as country exposure rebounds
By Priyal Mahtta

  • 23 May 2025
Ralph Keitel, Head of Fund Investments at responsAbility and CIO for SIFEM | Credit: responsAbility

The Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM), the Switzerland government-backed development finance institution which has been investing in India for nearly two decades, is set to commit a significant portion of its climate-focused investments in the South Asian nation over a four-year period, a top executive told VCCircle.    This comes at a time when SIFEM’s exposure to India seems to be bouncing ......

