Incuspaze, Unwelt.AI secure early-stage funding

Credit: Thinkstock

Flexible workspace provider Incuspaze and HR technology platform Unwelt.AI announced early-stage funding on Monday.

Flexible workspace provider Incuspaze raised $8 million (about Rs 70 crore) in a funding round led by the India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF) and some other financial institutions.

With the latest infusion, Incuspaze aims to expand its network of workspaces and enhance technological infrastructure. Established in 2016, Incuspaze, has presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 3 million squre feet.

Launched in 2022, IIOF is a category-2 Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), with a fund size of Rs 500 crore.

HR technology platform Umwelt.AI raised $125,000 in seed funding from Upekkha, an AI SaaS fund, and Accelerator. Umwelt.Ai leverages artificial intelligence and data science to enhance employee experiences. The platform offers an AI-powered people analytics and employee experience solutions.

Umwelt.Ai said it proactively measures indicators such as mood, engagement, and risk of attrition, allowing companies to address issues before they escalate. The startup claims that through predictive analytics it has reduced attrition rates, leading to cost savings and improved talent retention among clients.

