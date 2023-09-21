facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Incubate Fund Asia marks first close of third VC vehicle, rebrands

Incubate Fund Asia marks first close of third VC vehicle, rebrands

By Malvika Maloo

  • 21 Sep 2023
Incubate Fund Asia marks first close of third VC vehicle, rebrands
The Incubate Fund Asia team

Japanese venture capital firm Incubate Fund Asia said Thursday it has marked the first close of its third fund that will invest in Indian and Southeast Asian startups. 

The VC also said its India-focused entity, Incubate Fund India, has been rebranded to Incubate Fund Asia to broaden its mandate to investing in pre-seed and seed-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia. 

With the rebranding, the firm is aiming to broaden its vision from just India to the Asian startup ecosystem, signifying “a deliberate alignment of the organization's brand identity”, Incubate said in a statement. 

Advertisement

The new fund has a target corpus of $50 million (Rs 416 crore), the VC firm said. It didn’t specify the level at which it marked the first close, a fundraising milestone that VC and private equity firms use to start deploying capital. 

“Our mission is to empower startups across Asia,” said Nao Murakami, Founder and General Partner of Incubate Fund Asia. “With the target fund closure of $50 million, we will be ready to enhance our support to emerging ventures, driving sustainable growth and innovation.” 

Incubate Fund Asia expects to bet on about 20 startups through the fund, with about 60% of capital reserved for follow-on rounds for ‘winners’ in its portfolio. Its check size ranges from $500,000 to $1.5 million.  

Advertisement

The VC firm, which has offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, São Paulo, and Mountain View, has been investing in India since 2016. It has made about 27 investments in the country so far. These include business-to-business fish and seafood company Captain Fresh, electric mobility startup Yulu,  e-commerce platform ShopKirana, and insurtech startup Plum.  

Incubate’s previous India fund was launched in 2019 with a corpus of $18 million. The VC firm’s focus is broad in scope, ranging from business-to-business, business-to-conusmer, supply shain, and consumer tech startups operating across both Tier I and Tier II markets markets in the country.

Advertisement
Incubate FundIncubate Fund IndiaIncubate Fund Asia

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Nirma to acquire 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for $680 mn

Healthcare

Nirma to acquire 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for $680 mn

Premium
Former Alpha Wave exec aims to take on Google Chrome with new venture

People

Former Alpha Wave exec aims to take on Google Chrome with new venture

Tiger Global-backed DealShare shuts down B2B biz, fires many staff

TMT

Tiger Global-backed DealShare shuts down B2B biz, fires many staff

Pro
Motilal Oswal Alts sets itself for a modest portfolio exit move

TMT

Motilal Oswal Alts sets itself for a modest portfolio exit move

SEBI firms definition of 'corporate group' amid scrutiny of offshore funds

General

SEBI firms definition of 'corporate group' amid scrutiny of offshore funds

Atlys, EaseMyAI raise early-stage funding; Leverage Edu bags fresh capital

TMT

Atlys, EaseMyAI raise early-stage funding; Leverage Edu bags fresh capital

Advertisement