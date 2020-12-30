Explorium Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates business-to-business jobs marketplace GigIndia, has raised Rs 7.6 crore (a little over $1 million) in pre-Series A funding, the Pune-based firm said in a statement.

The round was led by Incubate Fund India with participation from Beyond Next Ventures, Avaana Capital's Anjali Bansal, and Vineet Patni.

Other participants include former TCS chief executive officer S Ramadorai, former Tech Mahindra CEO Kiran Deshpande, Tasty Bite Eatables co-founder and former MD Ravi Nigam, and Clarice Technologies co-founder Shashank Deshpande.

This comes after GigIndia in September last year raised an undisclosed sum from a clutch of technology industry veterans, including Ramadorai, Kiran Deshpande, Nigam, and Shashank Deshpande.

GigIndia was set up in 2017 by Sahil Sharma, who is its CEO, and Aditya Shirole, who is the chief operating officer.

The company says its platform helps businesses scale up quickly by providing on-demand work completion through a gig workforce for business lines such as sales, marketing, and operations.

It claims to eliminate overheads involved with recruiting, training, and managing a workforce.

The firm will use the capital raised for enhancing its technological infrastructure.

“GigIndia has been successful in empowering enterprises to scale effectively during the pandemic thereby providing meaningful employment avenues to job seekers. The company has seen consistent business growth, even through the pandemic, and we are sure this trend will improve with time,” Incubate Fund India founder and general partner Nao Murakami said.

GigIndia says it has over eight lakh gig workers registered on its platform across 200 cities in the country. According to VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, the company reported net sales of Rs 1.25 crore for the 2018-19 financial year.