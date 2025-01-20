InCred nears final close of maiden PE fund exceeding target

Premium Vivek Singla, CIO - private equity, InCred Alternative Investments

InCred Alternatives Investments, which is a part of the financial services group InCred, is nearing the final close of its maiden private equity fund floated last year in February, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle. The fund may exceed the initial target corpus, the person said. The KKR-backed firm launched InCred Growth Partners ......