InCred nears final close of maiden PE fund exceeding target
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • InCred nears final close of maiden PE fund exceeding target

InCred nears final close of maiden PE fund exceeding target

Premium
InCred nears final close of maiden PE fund exceeding target
Vivek Singla, CIO - private equity, InCred Alternative Investments

InCred Alternatives Investments, which is a part of the financial services group InCred, is nearing the final close of its maiden private equity fund floated last year in February, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The fund may exceed the initial target corpus, the person said. The KKR-backed firm launched InCred Growth Partners ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Singularity exceeds target for second PE fund, exercises greenshoe option

Finance

Singularity exceeds target for second PE fund, exercises greenshoe option

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC floats second private credit fund, targets first close by March

Finance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC floats second private credit fund, targets first close by March

LetsVenture's Shanti Mohan teams up with two angel investors to float VC fund

Finance

LetsVenture's Shanti Mohan teams up with two angel investors to float VC fund

Premium
Whiteboard's Prasher on startup funding scene, deploying second fund and more

Finance

Whiteboard's Prasher on startup funding scene, deploying second fund and more

Premium
SVC-backed MEVP doubles down on commitment to Saudi Arabia

Finance

SVC-backed MEVP doubles down on commitment to Saudi Arabia

Premium
Alta Semper hires BII executive to lead MENA operations

Finance

Alta Semper hires BII executive to lead MENA operations

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW