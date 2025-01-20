InCred nears final close of maiden PE fund exceeding target

Premium
InCred Alternatives Investments, which is a part of the financial services group InCred, is nearing the final close of its maiden private equity fund floated last year in February, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle. The fund may exceed the initial target corpus, the person said. The KKR-backed firm launched InCred Growth Partners ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.