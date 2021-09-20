BrainGymJr, Bluepad, and Tummoc raise funds

BrainGymJr, an edtech platform focusing on brain development exercises, said it raised Rs 2.5 crore ($339,000) in its angel round in July 2021.

Founded by Vidur Garg, BrainGymJr offers online exercises in formats such as crosswords and grid questions, based on core concepts of mathematics, English, and real-world skills.

The platform said it has launched an automated portal for children in the age bracket of 5-11 years.

“Through our exercises on BrainGymJr we want to make learning and application a daily habit for children. Moreover, we want the entire experience to be fun and engaging,” Garg said in a statement.

Bluepad

Bluepad, a content writing and reading platform focusing on vernacular languages, said it has raised Rs 1.8 crore (around $245,000) in a pre-seed funding round from Titan Capital and AngelList's syndicate.

The startup said it will use the funds to expand the team and strengthen tech capabilities such as improving the recommendation engine and simplifying content discovery on the platform.

It will also focus on creating technological enhancements to ease content creation and provide value-added content for readers beyond just entertainment needs.

Bluepad was founded in October 2020 by Sanjyot Bhosale, Devakrishna Asokar, and Kishore Garimella. It aims to bridge the online gap in written content for regional languages.

"With curated content becoming mainstream, we believe that Bluepad can solve the content discovery problem plaguing the vernacular landscape. Instead of joining multiple Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram groups, users can find the content they are interested in on one single platform," Garimella said.

Since its launch, the company said around 15,000 pieces of content have been published by users on the platform. Bluepad is aiming to position itself as a “medium” for the non-English speaking population in India, focusing on Marathi.

The startup’s plans include opening up the platform in other vernacular languages

Tummoc

Bengaluru-based mobility startup Tummoc said it has raised $540,000 (Rs 3.97 crore) in its seed funding round led by Vineet Singh, founder of HMPL Consulting; Krishna D, software development manager of Amazon; Deependra Bisht of Google; and Alan Aim, founder of Right Buy U, UK.

Tummoc said it will use the funds for growth, product development, team building, and technology enhancement.

Founded in 2016, Tummoc aims to address the struggle faced by Bengaluru citizens in finding multi-mode public transport information and reasonably priced commutation options for short distances.

Fairchem Organics

High Conviction Fund - Series I, managed by IIFL Asset Management, said it had bought a 0.88% stake in speciality chemicals manufacturer Fairchem Organics Ltd at Rs 1,925 per share through a bulk deal on NSE on Friday.

BanBridge Ltd sold these shares for gross proceeds of Rs 22.14 crore. As of June 30, it held 4.38% of the company.

High Conviction Fund aims to create a concentrated portfolio of 15-20 high-growth companies.

Ahmedabad-based Fairchem Organics, incorporated in 2019, produces aromatic chemicals. It operates as a subsidiary of Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.