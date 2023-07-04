Impact investor Ankur Capital taps new LP for third fund

Premium Ankur Capital co-founders Rema Subramanian (left) and Ritu Verma | Credit: Ankur Capital/LinkedIn

Mumbai-based impact investor Ankur Capital, which has backed companies such as Rupifi, Agrizy, and Karma Healthcare, has tapped an institutional investor as a limited partner for its latest vehicle. The early-stage venture capital firm, which launched its third fund in July last year with a target of raising $125-150 million, has tapped the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ......