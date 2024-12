ICICI Venture tops up multi-bagger exit move from portfolio firm

Pro Puneet Nanda, CEO, ICICI Venture

ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of ICICI Bank, has made yet another partial exit move from a portfolio company it backed just three years ago, continuing its bonanza from the bet with benchmark busting returns. The firm, one of the oldest alternative investors in India with presence across the PE, real estate ......