HSBC explores stepping up lending to Indian startups

By Shayan Ghosh

  • 15 Sep 2023
HSBC explores stepping up lending to Indian startups
Credit: Reuters

HSBC India plans to expand its funding corpus for startups after exhausting 80% of the $250 million earmarked last year, a senior executive said, underscoring the lender’s focus on the sector facing funding challenges. Ajay Sharma, head of commercial banking at HSBC India, said the lender banks 45% of Indian unicorns, ......

