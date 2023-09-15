HSBC explores stepping up lending to Indian startups

Premium Credit: Reuters

HSBC India plans to expand its funding corpus for startups after exhausting 80% of the $250 million earmarked last year, a senior executive said, underscoring the lender’s focus on the sector facing funding challenges. Ajay Sharma, head of commercial banking at HSBC India, said the lender banks 45% of Indian unicorns, ......