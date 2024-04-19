How YourNest, Amit Patni Family Office-backed AI startup was valued as it finds strategic buyer

Premium
Early-stage deeptech investor YourNest, Amit Patni’s family office, start-up accelerator VentureNursery and a few other investors have clocked multi-bagger returns from an artificial intelligence startup that has found a strategic buyer in a listed technology company. Mumbai-based Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, which provides technology solutions to businesses in mobility, payments, and government ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.