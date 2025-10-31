How was bootstrapped D2C startup Muuchstac valued as it gets a strategic buyer?

Premium
Triology Solutions Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates the Muuchstac brand of male grooming and personal care products, has found a strategic buyer. Muuchstac is a direct-to-consumer Mumbai-based brand incorporated in 2017 and sells men’s grooming products such as beard growth oil, face wash, hair cream, and skin lightening oil. It ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.