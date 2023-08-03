How Upstox plans to stay buoyant in a receding bull run, slowing customer growth

Premium
Online stock broking unicorn Upstox, which is backed by institutional investors like Kalaari Capital, Tiger Global and IntraEdge, is looking to diversify into newer avenues, as the recent bull run has cooled, and small-ticket public equity investors are taking a breather. The company - last valued at $3.4 billion after it raised ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.