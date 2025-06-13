How Saudi firm Alfanar’s India green energy foray is running into headwinds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • How Saudi firm Alfanar’s India green energy foray is running into headwinds

How Saudi firm Alfanar’s India green energy foray is running into headwinds

By Aman Malik

  • 13 Jun 2025
Premium
How Saudi firm Alfanar’s India green energy foray is running into headwinds
Credit: Pixabay

On April 1, 2021, Saudi conglomerate Alfanar Group fully operationalised its first wind energy project in India–almost two months ahead of its scheduled commissioning date. But its second project, of the same installed capacity and in the same region–in Gujarat’s Kutch district–was commissioned in stages only by April 2024, more ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Healthcare

PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Pro
GEF Capital scores spectacular returns from green energy bet

Infrastructure

GEF Capital scores spectacular returns from green energy bet

Raymond Realty to list in early July, top executive says

Infrastructure

Raymond Realty to list in early July, top executive says

Mid-market investor Pantomath Group enters real estate with new fund

Infrastructure

Mid-market investor Pantomath Group enters real estate with new fund

Premium
Mubadala-backed proptech firm Stake firms up game plan for expansion

Infrastructure

Mubadala-backed proptech firm Stake firms up game plan for expansion

Aditya Birla's realty arm onboards IFC for residential projects

Infrastructure

Aditya Birla's realty arm onboards IFC for residential projects

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW