How Saudi firm Alfanar’s India green energy foray is running into headwinds

Premium Credit: Pixabay

On April 1, 2021, Saudi conglomerate Alfanar Group fully operationalised its first wind energy project in India–almost two months ahead of its scheduled commissioning date. But its second project, of the same installed capacity and in the same region–in Gujarat’s Kutch district–was commissioned in stages only by April 2024, more ......