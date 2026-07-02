How India’s new labour codes may impact M&As and PE deals

Priti Suri, founder and managing partner, PSA

On November 21, 2025, Indian labour laws moved employment relations to a new paradigm shift, when the decades-old framework was brought under a consolidated modern system. The government consolidated 29 central labour laws into four comprehensive codes–the Code on Wages; Industrial Relations; Social Security; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions.

Even though only seven months have passed, the impact of these ambitious changes is evident across the M&A landscape. For investors and dealmakers, these reforms influence valuation, diligence, and integration.

Changed wage definition

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The uniform definition of wages is reshaping how companies structure pay. Basic salary must form at least 50% of total remuneration, where wages include basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance for calculating minimum wages and linked benefits.

This recalibration immediately raises statutory contributions to provident fund, gratuity and other payouts, pushing up manpower costs. Companies that historically relied on fragmented pay components to manage outflows will see cost pressures and must reengineer compensation to stay competitive.

For acquirers, the impact is direct. EBITDA projections compress and deal pricing shifts to reflect higher recurring employee costs. Sellers with transparent wage structures and proactive compliance can position themselves as lower-risk targets, often commanding valuation premiums. Conversely, businesses with opaque or allowance-skewed payrolls risk discounted valuations, tougher diligence or indemnity demands.

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In short, wage definition reform has become a valuation driver that directly influences deal dynamics, negotiation leverage and post-closing integration. Sellers with transparent wage structures and proactive compliance stand to command a premium, while allowance-heavy payrolls invite discounted valuations or indemnity demands.

Due diligence redefined

Historically, labour matters were relegated to the background in due diligence where deal teams treated employment issues as a secondary checklist that examined only payroll compliance, social security accruals, PF contributions, contract labour arrangements and sketchily compared to tax, litigation, or regulatory exposures. labour risks were considered manageable post-closing or indemnities could cover gaps.

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This approach reflected the fragmented nature of India’s labour law regime. With 29 overlapping statutes, inconsistent enforcement and a perception that workforce liabilities were operational rather than transactional, HR audits were rarely central to valuation models and labour governance seldom featured in board-room discussions. The codes have upended this hierarchy and diligence has become more complex.

By redefining wages, expanding coverage to gig and platform workers and introducing uniform but state-specific compliance obligations, labour issues have moved from the margins to core of diligence. Today, payroll design, wage structuring and social security exposures are front-line variables shaping valuation, risk allocation and governance credibility.

For acquirers, diligence now extends well beyond financial and legal reviews. Wage structuring, overtime liabilities and social-security exposures demand scrutiny. The codes expand coverage to previously unregulated categories creating latent liabilities that can materially affect deal outcomes.

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Consequently, HR audits, payroll reviews and state-specific compliance checks are core items requiring deep analysis rather than superficial box-ticking. This added rigour lengthens timelines, raises transaction costs, but is essential to protect valuation and mitigate risk.

Integration planning

Integration planning can be equally challenging. While the central codes provide a uniform framework, each state retains discretion to issue its own rules creating a fragmented compliance landscape.

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For pan-India businesses, coordinating payroll and other practices across locations is a critical post-closing task. Ensuring seamless compliance across multiple states is essential to protect deal value and safeguard integration success. Any misalignment is not a minor operational issue, it could expose the acquirer to regulatory penalties, disrupt workforce stability and risks reputational damage.

The differentiator

Strategically, labour-code readiness has become a governance differentiator. Companies with robust systems, transparent wage structures and proactive compliance are positioned as attractive targets.

Conversely, firms with legacy practices face heightened risk. This bifurcation is visible in mid-market transactions where buyers distinguish between code-ready and code-risky targets. As mid-market activity across sectors attracts both strategic and financial investors, the message is unequivocal.

For dealmakers, labour-code readiness is now a competitive edge. And governance is a board-level issue influencing deal strategy. Companies that innovate in governance will not only survive the transition but thrive in India’s evolving M&A landscape.

What it means

At the macro level, labour-code reform dovetails with India’s ambition to attract global capital. The new framework aims to improve ease of doing business and create a predictable environment. Yet transition remains uneven with states rolling out rules at different speeds and companies grappling with implementation challenges.

For dealmakers, this uncertainty translates into both risk and opportunity, risk of compliance divergence and opportunity in identifying well-governed companies that can scale.

For private equity investors, portfolio companies must align with codes to preserve exit valuations and labour compliance will be a key metric in portfolio monitoring. In cross-border deals, global acquirers are demanding higher levels of assurance on labour compliance, reflecting both regulatory risk and reputational sensitivity.

In summary, acquirers must recalibrate valuation models, extend diligence scope and invest in integration planning. Sellers must treat transparency and compliance as strategic assets. And policymakers have to balance between attracting investment and enforcing labour protections.

Priti Suri is founder and managing partner at law firm PSA. Views are personal.

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