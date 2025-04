How govt-backed development finance institution NaBFID has hit the ground running

Premium NaBFID managing director Rajkiran Rai G

In the last week of March, BluPine Energy, a renewable energy platform of private equity firm Actis, closed a structured financing deal for Rs 1,787 crore to expand its portfolio. Now, by itself, debt financing for renewable energy projects is nothing new. In fact, most infrastructure projects typically have a ......