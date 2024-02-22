facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • How do LPs look at venture debt as it crosses $1-bn/year mark

How do LPs look at venture debt as it crosses $1-bn/year mark

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 22 Feb 2024
Premium
How do LPs look at venture debt as it crosses $1-bn/year mark
Credit: Pexels

Limited partners (LPs) that are active in India have warmed up significantly to venture debt (VD), as shown by their increased commitment to venture debt firms in 2023, according to a survey. In the survey, conducted among 300 LPs across family offices, high-net-worth individuals and financial institutions by venture debt firm ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
How do LPs look at venture debt as it crosses $1-bn/year mark

Finance

How do LPs look at venture debt as it crosses $1-bn/year mark

Premium
Micro VC Aora changes tack, investment mandate in new fund

Finance

Micro VC Aora changes tack, investment mandate in new fund

Sensex, Nifty rebound from day's low to hit fresh record high minutes before close

Finance

Sensex, Nifty rebound from day's low to hit fresh record high minutes before close

Premium
How to read global family offices' alternatives play in 2024

Finance

How to read global family offices' alternatives play in 2024

Premium
Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender

Finance

Impact investor Enabling Qapital backs Indian microlender

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak as IT sector drags

Finance

Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak as IT sector drags

Advertisement