How do Indian family offices view alternative investments and what’s holding them back?

Premium
Indian family offices are ramping up their portfolios of alternative investments but inadequate liquidity and finding good fund managers to manage and grow a family’s wealth remain key challenges, industry executives say. Investments by family offices typically depend on a particular family’s values and preferences, which shape the investment objectives. While ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.