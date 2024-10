How did Amicus Capital’s bet value investment bank Equirus?

Premium Ajay Garg, MD, Equirus

Bengaluru-based private equity firm Amicus Capital, which marked the first close of its second fund in January, has joined the cap table of investment banking firm Equirus Capital with a mix of primary and secondary transactions. Amicus and a few individual investors have put in Rs 125 crore ($14.9 million) to buy ......