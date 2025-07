How ChrysCapital fell victim to a front-running scam eight years ago

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

On July 26, 2017, private equity firm ChrysCapital sold its entire stake in software services company KPIT Technologies Ltd, as VCCircle reported that very evening. Eight years later, it has now emerged that the PE firm had been a victim of a front-running scam involving one of India’s biggest brokers. An investigation ......