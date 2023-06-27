How Arkam's new VC fund differs from its maiden vehicle

Premium Arkam founders Bala Srinivasa (left) and Rahul Chandra

Early-stage venture capital firm Arkam Ventures, started by former executives at Helion Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital, has floated its second fund that aims to sign bigger cheques and scoop up nearly 70% more than its first vehicle. Arkam, which has backed companies like Jar﻿, Kreditbee, Jai Kisan, Cusmat and Signzy, is looking to raise as ......