Home decor startup KraftInn, edtech platform Habbit raise funding

Home decor startup KraftInn has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed financing round from NEDFi Venture Capital, through its North East Venture Fund.

The company said that it will use the funds to expand its inventory and designs, as well as strengthen its marketing, sales and distribution teams.

“Our approach is to directly reach out to the target customers and build a digitally native brand. In addition to this, we closely work with the customers to understand their preferences and habits in real-time.

This equips us with the required understanding that goes into building the new products. Our approach is our key USP,” Pramathesh Borkotoky, co-founder, KraftInn, said

Headquartered in Jorhat, Assam, KraftInn offers lamps, storage utilities, garden accessories, home accessories, office accessories.

Its product line spans across six categories, in over 50 products.

Habbit

Habbit, an edtech startup focused on new-age digital skills and hobbies, has raised $320,000 in a pre-seed round led by Ashok Goyal, along with participation from other angel investors.

The round also saw participation from Rajinder Mohan of RT Vision Technologies, Gaurav Vijof Sanctum Wealth Management, Geeta Ahluwalia of Aanchal Apparels and Kunal Ojha of Techno Relief Group.

The capital will be used towards growing their community of users, onboarding new mentors, and to further develop the product.

Founded by Somnath Sandeep and Raghav Goyal in 2020, Habbit focuses on experiential learning that connects mentors and learners through live mentorship, engaging learning experiences, and community building.

Learners can opt for one-on-one tutoring or join a small group of learners with experienced mentors.

“In just three months of full-fledged product launch, we have expanded our community to over 5,000 learners and conducted 400-plus learning sessions.

We couldn't ask for better partners than our current investors who have tremendous experience and strategic vision. The new investments will primarily accelerate product development, expanding our content, and creator base to cover unique learning experiences for our learners” Somnath Sandeep, co-founder, said

Currently, Habbit offers 42 skills under 7 categories that include art, music, design, games, fitness, dance, and gardening.

It aims to introduce learning experiences in new-age digital skills, self-care, culinary arts, and photography.