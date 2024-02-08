facebook-page-view
  Hillhouse acquires Singapore's InCorp from TA Associates

By Reuters

  • 08 Feb 2024
Credit: Reuters

Singapore-headquartered corporate solutions and business advisory firm InCorp Global said on Thursday it has been acquired by global alternative investment firm Hillhouse Investment.

No financial details of the financial transaction were disclosed in a statement by InCorp.

InCorp said Hillhouse's acquisition is a strategic move that will enable it to further accelerate growth, expand service capabilities and capitalise on new acquisition opportunities in
both Asia Pacific and Europe.

Hillhouse is acquiring InCorp from global private equity firm TA Associates, the statement said.

Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow, the Singapore member firm of global law firm Baker McKenzie, represented TA on the sale of InCorp, according to a separate statement by Baker McKenzie.

Founded by China-born dealmaker Lei Zhang in 2005 with initial funding from Yale University, Hillhouse is one of the world's largest private alternatives managers with over 500 portfolio companies in more than 30 countries, according to the statement.

Hillhouse has been an active investor in Asia Pacific. Reuters reported in January that Hillhouse is one of the final few bidders vying for Everlife in a deal that could value the Asian healthcare services company at up to $1 billion, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
 

