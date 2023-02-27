facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Here’s what BharatPe veteran’s new venture is all about

Here’s what BharatPe veteran’s new venture is all about

By Aman Rawat

  • 27 Feb 2023
Here’s what BharatPe veteran’s new venture is all about
Credit: Reuters

Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, who had resigned from the fintech unicorn last year, floated his new startup Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd last month without further divulging details on the products or services that it will offer. 

However, it is now learned that Third Unicorn has kicked off its operations with fantasy sports platform CricPe. 

Grover has also roped in Dubai-based blockchain services firm BlockTech Brew’s executive Aseem Ghavri as the co-founder of his new venture. 

Advertisement

Email queries sent to Grover did not elicit any response till filing of this report. 

CricPe’s official website appears that the platform has some new features which makes it unique from others in the space. For example, it allows users to provide monetary rewards to real-world cricketers.  

CricPe will largely pit against Dream11, which has created a sort of monopoly in India’s fantasy sports segment and has a market size of over Rs 34,000 crore, as per a joint report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte.  

Advertisement

Other companies in the sector include Nazara Technologies’ Halaplay, My 11 circle and Mobile Premier League, among others. 

Online news portal Entrackr reported the development first.  

On January 10, Grover had come up with a teaser document about Third Unicorn, which he has set up with his wife Madhuri Jain.  

Advertisement

“Let's get some work done in 2023! We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently," he said in a LinkedIn post.  

Grover also promised that employees who will complete five years in the company will get a Mercedes car. Notably, when he was leading BharatPe, he had offered BMW bikes to engineers joining the company.    

In his post, he had also weighed that the company will not take any funds from venture capital firms and that it will prefer 'self-earned' capital. The team size of the company will be limited to 50 employees, he noted.

Advertisement
Ashneer GroverBharatPefantasy sportsThird UnicornDream11

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former I Squared Capital's Asia head eyes key LP for mid-market infra fund

Infrastructure

Former I Squared Capital's Asia head eyes key LP for mid-market infra fund

Carlyle veteran to hang up his boots as PE major brings new CEO from Goldman Sachs

Finance

Carlyle veteran to hang up his boots as PE major brings new CEO from Goldman Sachs

Premium
Oman India PE fund to strike multi-bagger returns from IPO-led partial exit

Manufacturing

Oman India PE fund to strike multi-bagger returns from IPO-led partial exit

Premium
Mediterrania brings LPs as co-investors for Morocco pharma PE deal

Healthcare

Mediterrania brings LPs as co-investors for Morocco pharma PE deal

Here's what BharatPe veteran's new venture is all about

TMT

Here's what BharatPe veteran's new venture is all about

Premium
Malpani Ventures-backed edtech firm to shut shop

TMT

Malpani Ventures-backed edtech firm to shut shop

Advertisement