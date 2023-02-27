Here’s what BharatPe veteran’s new venture is all about

Credit: Reuters

Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, who had resigned from the fintech unicorn last year, floated his new startup Third Unicorn Pvt Ltd last month without further divulging details on the products or services that it will offer.

However, it is now learned that Third Unicorn has kicked off its operations with fantasy sports platform CricPe.

Grover has also roped in Dubai-based blockchain services firm BlockTech Brew’s executive Aseem Ghavri as the co-founder of his new venture.

Email queries sent to Grover did not elicit any response till filing of this report.

CricPe’s official website appears that the platform has some new features which makes it unique from others in the space. For example, it allows users to provide monetary rewards to real-world cricketers.

CricPe will largely pit against Dream11, which has created a sort of monopoly in India’s fantasy sports segment and has a market size of over Rs 34,000 crore, as per a joint report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and Deloitte.

Other companies in the sector include Nazara Technologies’ Halaplay, My 11 circle and Mobile Premier League, among others.

On January 10, Grover had come up with a teaser document about Third Unicorn, which he has set up with his wife Madhuri Jain.

“Let's get some work done in 2023! We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently," he said in a LinkedIn post.

Grover also promised that employees who will complete five years in the company will get a Mercedes car. Notably, when he was leading BharatPe, he had offered BMW bikes to engineers joining the company.

In his post, he had also weighed that the company will not take any funds from venture capital firms and that it will prefer 'self-earned' capital. The team size of the company will be limited to 50 employees, he noted.

