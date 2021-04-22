HealWell24 gets funds from ex-Samsonite global CEO, Mirzapur writers, others

Healthtech startup HealWell24 has raised the first tranche of its Series A funding round from institutional investors as well as a clutch of individuals including writers from the popular web series Mirzapur.

JK Singha, co-founder of HealWell24, told VCCircle that the funding was led by Tainwala Family Office of luggage giant Samsonite's former global CEO Ramesh Tainwala; and New Delhi-based Kemexel Ventures, part of Kemexel group that is engaged in consultancy, retailing and handling back-end operations for ecommerce companies.

Others who contributed to the funding include Abhishek Raj Pandey, an executive at organic personal care brand Mamaearth; and two of the writers of Mirzapur web series -- Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishnan, added Singha.

An angel investor from Germany and an Australian-Indian NRI doctor also pooled in capital as part of the tranche.

Singha did not disclose the amount HealWell24 raised in the tranche but said the startup aims to get $3.5 million (Rs 26.38 crore) in its Series A funding round.

Mumbai-based HealWell24 has also expanded its team to add co-founders Anil Vikramaditya Verma (chief commercial officer) and Chittaranjan Mishra (chief operating officer). Nilesh Bhanushali (chief technology officer) and RK Ningthem are the other co-founders of the startup.

The startup, operated by HWell24 Plus Healthcare & Technologies Pvt Ltd, says its technology-enabled platform seeks to create a network of consumers and healthcare professionals in the country.

HealWell24 had raised seed funding from three high net-worth individuals in 2017 and secured about Rs 1.4 crore in its pre-Series A round in 2018.

In 2019, the startup raised funding from a new individual investor as part of its extended pre-Series A funding round.

Last year, HealWell24 acquired DocCare AI to ramp up its video consultation business in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Singha was the first early pre-seed investor in DocCare AI.