Healthtech startup Easocare, fintech firm Yobee raise funds

Easocare, a Mumbai-based health-tech startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed financing round from a consortium of angel investors.

The company intends to grow its business operations through a direct-to-consumer offering, increase technical staff, expand sales and marketing efforts and establish key strategic partnerships to grow our customer base.

Incorporated in 2019 by Naman Ambavi, Easocare for Pharmacy is an online platform that allows a retail medical store to commence its online pharmacy website. It aims to empower the brick-and-mortar pharmacies that have been deeply affected due to the emerging technological trends to leverage technology in this digital era.

“In India, there’s a huge technological gap when it comes to enabling offline stores to convert online, especially medical stores. While a traditional e-pharmacy website development would require a huge capital which makes the pharmacy owner skeptical, Easocare paves an easy path of converting their existing medical store to an e-pharmacy portal and offering them the latest technology to provide a better service to their customers,” Naman Ambavi, founder of Easocare, said.

“With our official WhatsApp Business API integration, proprietary algorithms, and integrations with various inventory software, a fully-fledged e-pharmacy portal can be up and running for any retail pharmacy in under 10 minutes. We want them to be privy to the latest resources, leverage them to offer a better service, and grow their retail business,” he added.



Since the launch of Easocare for Pharmacy, the company said it has gained market traction through their pilot test in Mumbai where they signed up over 100+ retail medical stores in 40 days.

Yobee

Mumbai-based Yobee, a fintech startup focusing on the stock market, has raised an undisclosed amount in a new financing round.

The company will use the funds to build out its technology stack and create multiple distribution channels by partnering with market intermediaries like brokers and platforms.

Founded in 2020, by Salil Mathur and C. Ram, Yobee aims to simplify the life of traders by offering features like single-click execution of baskets, live monitoring with the ability to easily exit at any time.

The venture is backed by Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe LifeTech; Ruchirans Jaipuria, MD at Jaipuria Group; Shashidhar Jayaraman, Founder of PE firm Ask Pravi; Chetan Mathur, ex-Director Pepsi,

“We are creating a new asset that combines the best of systematic investing and short-term trading. Indian Markets are witnessing a surge in activity and this asset comes with safety measures baked in to promote discipline while being extremely simple to use by both new and existing investors. It can accommodate a variety of trading styles and crucially, respect the norms thoughtfully set by regulators," Salil Mathur, founder of Yobee, said.