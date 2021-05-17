Healthcare edtech startup Virohan, BankSathi Technologies raise funding

Virohan, an edtech company in healthcare space, has raised additional funding from Rebright Partners to top up its Series A round to a total of $3 million, the company said in a statement.

The proceeds from the fundraise will be used for expansion and addition of new campuses. The firm will also use the proceeds to augment its proprietary learning platform.

“With this funding, we plan to educate over one million students by 2025 through our blended learning platform. This funding is not just going to help us expand operations but will also help in successfully creating an army of skilled paramedical workforce,” said Kunaal Dudeja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Virohan.

"Virohan's full-stack offering brings in key stakeholders and partners in the ecosystem together on a common platform to address the challenges faced by students, trainers, hospitals and healthcare innovators,” said Brij Bhasin, general partner, Rebright Partners.

The company statement said that as part of the total fundraise, the Series A and seed rounds were raised from Rebright Partners, elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, the Singh Family Trusts advised by Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital and Keiretsu Forum.

The firm claims that it has trained over 5,500 students and is aiming to double student enrolment from 1,100 students a year to 2,000 students a year.

BankSathi

New Delhi-based fintech startup BankSathi Technologies has raised a $200,000 seed funding round from a group of angel investors including Dinesh Godara, founder of TREAD; Rajendra Lora, founder of Freshokartz; and Anuj Ahuja and Aditya Talwar, founders of Studybase.

Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and ex-banker Himanshu Pujari, the startup will use the funding for product development, team building and executing marketing and growth plans.

BankSathi aims at promoting the role of financial advisors in decision-making while buying retail loans, credit cards and insurance products through their BankSathi Advisors App.

“We currently have 5,000 plus advisors across 700 PIN codes of India. We have 45 products of 15 financial institutions in our bucket to sell and we are targeting one million advisors, and 150 products of 50 plus financial institutions ready to distribute through BankSathi App by the end of this financial year,” said Jitendra Dhaka, founder and chief executive officer, BankSathi Technologies.

“We liked the idea as this is solving a huge mess in the distribution of retail financial products. Also, there is a market which is not yet tapped properly; and India is in the process of witnessing a huge shift in the fintech space, as the major reselling of products is going to be smartphone-driven, which is majorly going to be through social commerce,” said Godara.