Health-tech startup Plunes pockets pre-Series A funding

Plunes Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a health-tech platform focused on aggregating doctors and healthcare service providers, has raised $300,000 (Rs 2.3 crore at current exchange rates) in a pre-Series A funding round.

Gurugram-based Plunes raised the funding from existing and new investors from regions such as Europe and West Asia, founder Chander Verma said in a statement. The company didn’t disclose the identity of the investors.

This fundraising comes after Plunes in August last year raised $120,000 (around Rs 83 lakh) from angel investors as part of its seed funding round. Those that funded the startup included Samuel Kurian and Srinivas Sridharan, who are high-net-worth individual investors based in the United Arab Emirates.

At the time, Verma had said the platform was aiming to organise the domestic healthcare market using artificial intelligence. Plunes’ platform assists users in making appointments and arranging online consultations.

The startup says it has more than 1,000 doctors and 300 medical facilities on its platform. The company has also tied up with diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare Ltd to book tests for coronavirus, Verma said on Wednesday.

Prunes is among several health-tech startups that have raised funding in recent months. Earlier this week, Cipla-backed digital therapeutic company Wellthy raised Rs 30.33 crore in its pre-Series A funding round.

In February, healthcare data analytics startup Innovaccer Inc. raised nearly Rs 500 crore in Series C funding from marquee investors such as Steadview Capital, Tiger Global Management and WestBridge Capital.