Health-monitoring startup Dozee raises Rs 71 cr

Remote health monitoring platform Dozee said it has raised Rs 71 crore in an additional funding round led by DoorDash’s product and business helper Gokul Rajaram.

The company added that the current funding round also saw participation from existing investors, including Prime Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, YourNest, among other angel investors.

Dozee plans to deploy the fresh capital to launch new products and solidify its leadership position, and continue working on its research and development. The platform is also eyeing global expansion, the statement said.

“Dozee is on a mission to revolutionise healthcare, using unique technology to make remote monitoring more scalable, economical and accessible," said Rajaram.

Dozee claims to be India’s first contactless remote health monitoring startup that tracks heart health, respiration, sleep quality and stress levels, with around 98.4% accuracy as compared to other medical devices.

Founded by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, Dozee has been developed with the partnership of well-known hospitals, including NIMHANS, Sri Jayadeva Institute and AIIMS Jodhpur.

According to the statement, Dozee has seen strong adoption of its remote patient monitoring solution for hospitals called Dozee Pro, which can convert any bed into a step-down intensive care unit (ICU) in both public and private settings. It has been installed in over 6,000 beds in 300 hospitals, covering 40 districts across India to monitor patients.

With 'The Million ICU initiative', Dozee plans to install 50,000 step-down ICU beds across India in the next 12 months, and take it to one million in the next three years.

In 2020, Dozee raised Rs 12.5 crore ($1.7 million) in funding from a group of venture capital (VC) firms. One year later, it raised Rs 44 crore ($6 million) as part of its series A funding round.