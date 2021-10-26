Healofy raises $6.5 mn in Series B round from Celesta Capital, others

Vivoiz Healthtech Pvt. Ltd, which owns and operates Healofy, a social networking app focused on parenting, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 48 crore ($6.5 million) in a Series-B funding round from Celesta Capital and existing investor Omidyar Network India, among others.

The round included IPV, Venture Catalyst, Haldiram family office as well as founders like Kunal Shah of Cred and Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Additionally, Healofy has raised $1 million in debt from Stride Ventures.

“Healofy’s D2C business operates through a unique community-driven commerce experience, offering products for mothers and infants, including a select assortment that is recommended by its trusted network of obstetricians and gynecologists," Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Healofy, said

“The companies’ D2C portfolio helps mothers tap into conversational commerce, learn from peers by exchanging experiences and product reviews while shopping on the platform. We are already processing over 50,000 orders per month, and hope to benefit many more women through this key life stage,” he added

The Healofy app has over 6 lakh daily and 2 million monthly Android app active users and 9 million+ app downloads. The company said the app has been ranked one in the ‘parenting’ category on the Google Play Store for 3 years running, with a consistent average rating of over 4.6 out of 5 and 75,000+ reviews.

While startups such as Healofy, Tinystep, BabyChakra, Mycity4kids, and Kidstoppress offer a social platform for parents to connect with various stakeholders, ventures such as FirstCry, Hopscotch, Mamaearth, and The Moms Co. sell baby products online.

In August, direct-to-consumer beauty retailer MyGlamm acquired online parenting platform BabyChakra to foray into the mother and babycare category.