Hashed Emergent, Prime Venture, others back Web 3 gaming startup Glip
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Hashed Emergent, Prime Venture, others back Web 3 gaming startup Glip

Hashed Emergent, Prime Venture, others back Web 3 gaming startup Glip

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 30 Nov 2022

Web 3.0 game discovery and wallet app Glip has secured $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Hashed Emergent. The round also saw participation from Beenext and existing investor Prime Venture Partners.   

Glip has secured $6 million in funding through different rounds. Its seed A round saw participation from Prime Venture Partners, Better Capital, iSeed and other undisclosed angel investors.   

The funds will be used to expand their ten-member team, launch new product features, and grow their community globally. In addition, Glip noted that it maintains a zero-marketing-burn strategy to remain lean.   

Advertisement

Glip said it currently has over 2 million active users. The company is based in India but caters to a global audience.   

Tak Lee, managing partner, Hashed Emergent in a statement said, “We believe that the gaming industry will play a key role in onboarding the next billion users to Web3. Currently, there are two major challenges in Web3 gaming: a lack of distribution channels and complex user onboarding. The team at Glip has built a seamless platform to solve both.”   

The company is signing up Web 3.0 games like Axie Infinity, League of Kingdoms, KOF Arena by Netmarble in a bid to boost user acquisition and engagement. In a statement, Glip said as web 3 games continue to improve with quality gameplay and sustainable economies, Glip is building a dedicated distribution platform for them.   

Advertisement

Founded by Parth Choudhary and Ishan Shrivastava, Glip today claims to have over 7 million downloads across India, SEA, and Brazil. Gamers can discover new Web 3 games, watch tutorials, and participate in tournaments and quests, all in one app. The users also get a social login, non-custodial, multi-chain, gasless wallet as soon as they log in to the app.  

"We have a pipeline of over 100 games across the world including top publishers. They are all excited by web3 adoption in emerging markets & will soon get a self-serve dashboard to run campaigns, and get user feedback & analytics. Glip will soon cross 100,000 monthly active web3 gamers,” Shrivastava added.   

Advertisement
GlipWeb 3.0Hashed EmergentBeenextmPrime Venture PartnersBetter CapitaliSeedParth ChoudharyIshan ShrivastavaTak LeeWeb3

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Hashed Emergent, Prime Venture, others back Web 3 gaming startup Glip

TMT

Hashed Emergent, Prime Venture, others back Web 3 gaming startup Glip

Finance minister sees capital spending fueling growth

Finance

Finance minister sees capital spending fueling growth

Aavishkaar Capital backs dairy startup Mooofarm in Series A round

TMT

Aavishkaar Capital backs dairy startup Mooofarm in Series A round

India's Q2 GDP comes in at 6.3%

Finance

India's Q2 GDP comes in at 6.3%

Zetwerk makes fourth acquisition this year

TMT

Zetwerk makes fourth acquisition this year

Flash snags seed funding from Global Founders Capital, others

Finance

Flash snags seed funding from Global Founders Capital, others

Advertisement