Hashed Emergent, Prime Venture, others back Web 3 gaming startup Glip

Web 3.0 game discovery and wallet app Glip has secured $2.5 million in a seed funding round led by Hashed Emergent. The round also saw participation from Beenext and existing investor Prime Venture Partners.

Glip has secured $6 million in funding through different rounds. Its seed A round saw participation from Prime Venture Partners, Better Capital, iSeed and other undisclosed angel investors.

The funds will be used to expand their ten-member team, launch new product features, and grow their community globally. In addition, Glip noted that it maintains a zero-marketing-burn strategy to remain lean.

Glip said it currently has over 2 million active users. The company is based in India but caters to a global audience.

Tak Lee, managing partner, Hashed Emergent in a statement said, “We believe that the gaming industry will play a key role in onboarding the next billion users to Web3. Currently, there are two major challenges in Web3 gaming: a lack of distribution channels and complex user onboarding. The team at Glip has built a seamless platform to solve both.”

The company is signing up Web 3.0 games like Axie Infinity, League of Kingdoms, KOF Arena by Netmarble in a bid to boost user acquisition and engagement. In a statement, Glip said as web 3 games continue to improve with quality gameplay and sustainable economies, Glip is building a dedicated distribution platform for them.

Founded by Parth Choudhary and Ishan Shrivastava, Glip today claims to have over 7 million downloads across India, SEA, and Brazil. Gamers can discover new Web 3 games, watch tutorials, and participate in tournaments and quests, all in one app. The users also get a social login, non-custodial, multi-chain, gasless wallet as soon as they log in to the app.

"We have a pipeline of over 100 games across the world including top publishers. They are all excited by web3 adoption in emerging markets & will soon get a self-serve dashboard to run campaigns, and get user feedback & analytics. Glip will soon cross 100,000 monthly active web3 gamers,” Shrivastava added.

