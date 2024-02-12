Haf.vc floats venture capital fund to strike tech bets

Premium Kishore Ganji, managing partner, Haf.vc

Early-stage investment platform Hyderabad Angels has launched its maiden venture capital fund, Haf.vc, to invest in technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-based startups. The VC fund has earmarked a corpus of Rs 100 crore (around $12 million), with a greenshoe option of Rs 50 crore. It aims to deploy an average of up to ......