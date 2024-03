Gulf Islamic Investments plans third India-focused fund

Premium (Left) Pankaj Gupta, (right) Mohammed Al-Hassan, co-founders, Gulf Islamic Investments

The UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which manages assets worth more than $4.5 billion in private equity, venture capital and real estate asset classes, plans to roll out its third India-focused fund in the next six months, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. GII, which has an exposure of ......