Groww co-founders, others back jobtech firm Awaz

Awaz, an artificial intelligence-based job-tech app operated by True Voice Technologies, has secured an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding exercise.

The round saw participation from a clutch of investors including co-founders of Groww, Lalit Keshre and Harsh Jain, as well as actor Radhika Apte and Sujal Shah, former CEO and co-founder of Freecultr, among others.

The Bengaluru-based company will use the fresh funds to expand its user and client base, particularly in job roles that have high turnover.

Launched by Rachna Gothi, Aniket Anand and Moulesh Kumar in December last year, Awaz aims to use voice AI to improve recruitment and make it more efficient. Since inception, it claims to have enabled over 900 job applications and 250 video interviews on its platform. Besides, it plans to launch AI-generated interview feedback for users to help them improve their communication skills and interview performance.

“In just under one month of launch, we have over 7,500 users on Awaz app - a testament to a growing aspirant's need for a better solution for their job search and application needs,” said Anand.

Some VC backed jobtech startups in India include Able Jobs, Awign, and Gigforce.

There are also cross-functional business categories of jobtech and edtech, such as software coding learning provider Masai School, that operate on an Income Share Agreement (ISA) model wherein a student is charged for the course only after securing a job.

