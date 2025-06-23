GrowMo360 rolls out maiden fund for pre-IPO investments

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Telangana-headquartered financial services firm GrowMo360, which primarily offers investment banking and alternative investment services, has launched its first alternative investment vehicle, the GrowMo360 Meridian Fund, VCCircle has learnt. The GrowMo360 Meridian Fund, which is a Category-II alternative investment fund (AIF) focused on high-growth, underserved businesses across India, has a target corpus ......