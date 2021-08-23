Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Grofers hits unicorn status, targets express deliveries under 10 minutes
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Grofers became the 25th startup to enter India’s unicorn club this year after recently getting over $120 million from food...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...