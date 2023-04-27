facebook-page-view
  • Greater Pacific Capital ropes in LP as co-investor for edtech bet

By Malvika Maloo

  • 27 Apr 2023
Credit: 123RF.com

Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), a London-headquartered private equity firm, has roped in one of its limited partners (LPs) as a co-investor for its latest bet on an India company.  The PE firm, whose India portfolio includes financial services company Muthoot Microfin Ltd and energy efficiency services provider Enzen Global Solutions, has ......

