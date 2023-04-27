Greater Pacific Capital ropes in LP as co-investor for edtech bet

Premium
Greater Pacific Capital (GPC), a London-headquartered private equity firm, has roped in one of its limited partners (LPs) as a co-investor for its latest bet on an India company. The PE firm, whose India portfolio includes financial services company Muthoot Microfin Ltd and energy efficiency services provider Enzen Global Solutions, has ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.